United States severe convective storm losses: Quieter and less costly during the first half of 2026

Authors: Tom Sabbatelli-Goodyer, Director - Product Management, Moody's; James Cosgrove, Associate Director - Analytics and Modeling, Moody's; Juergen Grieser, Senior Director - Analytics and Modeling, Moody's
It will come as no surprise to those in the insurance industry that in recent years, U.S. severe convective storms (SCS) have been a major driver of annual insured losses. Each of the last three years – 2023, 2024, and 2025 – has recorded annual losses exceeding US$50 billion.
For the first six months of 2026, however, losses track roughly half of this amount, a meaningful fall after the last three above-average years. And although this year’s first-half market losses are preliminary and will widen in the coming months, this significant difference is expected to persist.
Even with first-half 2026 losses running lower, Gallagher Re and others report that 2026 ranks seventh in all-time H1 insured U.S. SCS losses. This is certainly true for the value of claims paid out at the time of loss, but any figure must be considered within the broader context of significant changes in the building stock, material costs, and claiming behavior in recent years.
When using the Moody’s RMS™ North America Severe Convective Storm HD Models to detrend historical losses and simulate historical activity in today’s economic environment, examining a reasonable present-day average annual loss shows that 2026 lies in the bottom half of detrended H1 losses across the last 25 years.
What’s been behind this loss pattern, and what might the rest of 2026 have in store?
Storm reports help explain the story
The U.S. Storm Prediction Center (SPC) collects and publishes Local Storm Reports (LSRs) that contain information regarding the location and intensity of real-time tornado, straight-line wind, and hail events. These LSRs are point snapshots of complex and sometimes continuous weather systems. They aren’t without their drawbacks but can collectively help to explain the trend in market loss through the first half of 2026.
First half of…
|Tornado
|Wind
|Hail
|Total reports
2023
963
9,244
7,663
17,870
2024
1,182
11,270
7,029
19,481
2025
1,199
15,197
7,290
23,686
2026
1,159
10,358
3,706
15,223
2005-15 average*
1,031
7,712
4,652
13,395
*The SPC uses 2005–2015 as a baseline average for running severe weather reports because it represents a modern, stable era of consistent digital reporting, radar technology, and population density adjustments.
For the first half of 2026, the total number of storm reports (all sub-perils) is lower compared to the number reported at the same stage during the previous three years. While tornado and wind reports for 2026 are broadly in line with the numbers reported in the years 2023–25 at this stage, in the first half of 2026, a near 50 percent reduction in hail reports brings the total SCS reports below average overall.
Although we don’t know exactly how insured losses precisely break down by sub-peril, it seems logical that fewer hail reports would produce lower insured losses. Hail typically drives annual U.S. SCS losses, with most of the claims from residential and automobile lines generating frequent aggregate losses.
This trend can be explained further by examining the geographical distribution and changes in reports. In ‘Hail Alley,’ a region from the Rocky Mountains south through the mid-section of the country, which typically experiences the highest frequency of large, damaging hailstorms, hail reports are significantly lower than recent years:
Hail reports for Texas are down roughly 70 percent for the first half of 2026 versus the 2023–25 average, and hail reports in Colorado are roughly half of the same three-year period. These two states usually contribute significantly to annual severe convective storm losses, but in the first half of 2026 insured losses in these two states are much lower.
Although year-to-date figures show a slight decrease in straight-line wind reports compared with 2023-25, they are still running well above the longer-term average. When straight-line winds are above trend, the Moody’s RMS U.S. Severe Convective Storm HD Model suggests that we should look northeast to the Great Lakes for the greatest contribution to loss.
That is what we have observed so far this year; in the absence of losses from Texas and Colorado, states such as Ohio, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Michigan have contributed proportionally far more to insured losses in 2026 than in recent years.
But it’s not just straight-line winds driving losses in this region. Several rounds of severe weather in early March produced more than 170 confirmed tornadoes, including damaging EF-2 and EF-3 rated tornadoes across the Southern Plains, Midwest, and Great Lakes. Three people died, and 11 others were injured during the first weeks of March.
The outbreak sequence also generated widespread straight-line wind damage and significant hail, including a 6.14-inch (15.6-centimeter) hailstone that weighed over 1.2 pounds (557 grams) near Kankakee, Illinois. The stone broke the old state record of 4.75 inches (12 centimeters) in diameter, which fell at Minooka, Illinois, on June 10, 2015.
Figure 1: 2026 year-to-date significant hail (> 2 inches) probability anomaly, indicating a higher-than-average prevalence of severe hail across the upper Midwest so far this year (Source: Dr. Vincent Gensini, Northern Illinois University)
Activity in the Midwest and Ohio Valley continued into April, culminating in over 1,200 reports of severe weather between April 23–28 in these regions and south into Texas and Oklahoma. The severe weather included over 500 reports of both damaging winds and large hail, and over 80 tornado reports, including an EF-4-rated tornado near Enid, Oklahoma.
Are lower losses a surprise, and how could the 2026 season end?
Although it’s still too early to pinpoint what may have caused below-average hail activity during the first half of the year, previous studies have connected El Niño to decreasing hail occurrence in Texas and Oklahoma; a pattern that fits the observations in the first half of 2026. Such behavior could be attributed to the early teleconnections of the building ‘super El Niño,’ but also equally falls well within the bounds of natural year-to-year severe convective storm variability.
With its stochastic events arranged on a timeline, Moody’s RMS North America Severe Convective Storm HD Models can provide some extra context for the last few years of activity.
While the model’s aggregate probability of losses over three years exceeding US$150 billion is not low, this can be achieved through several outcomes, including just one or two particularly severe seasons. It’s much rarer to achieve this total cumulative loss by exceeding US$50 billion in each of the three consecutive years – a likelihood around 7 percent. Adding a fourth such expensive year decreases the probability, so we generally would not have expected the high losses of 2023–25 to continue in 2026.
But the precise way that first-half 2026 losses played out – with the Midwest leading and Texas and Colorado lagging – is not common. Our HD model indicates just a 10 percent likelihood of this distribution, given Texas and Colorado so often lead nationwide SCS losses.
The full story of the 2026 severe convective storm season has not yet been written. On average, most of the year’s activity and loss occurs in the spring and early summer, and roughly one-third of annual insured loss occurs after June 30, as activity tends to shift to the lesser-populated Great Plains. Given the slow start to the year, the Moody’s RMS North America Severe Convective Storm HD Models estimate a 7 percent chance that 2026 insured losses end up matching the annual losses observed in 2023–25.
The fact that severe convective storm insured losses for the first half of 2026 rank in the top 10 on an absolute basis, despite lower-than-average activity in traditional hot spots, highlights the significant socioeconomic changes that have rightly garnered industry attention for this peril. With elevated costs and more risks in harm’s way, including emerging renewable energy and expansive data center facilities, we should expect to see future years taking their positions on our industry’s U.S. SCS losses top 10 list.
Find out more about Moody's severe convective storm models here.