United States severe convective storm losses: Quieter and less costly during the first half of 2026

Authors: Tom Sabbatelli-Goodyer, Director - Product Management, Moody's; James Cosgrove, Associate Director - Analytics and Modeling, Moody's; Juergen Grieser, Senior Director - Analytics and Modeling, Moody's

It will come as no surprise to those in the insurance industry that in recent years, U.S. severe convective storms (SCS) have been a major driver of annual insured losses. Each of the last three years – 2023, 2024, and 2025 – has recorded annual losses exceeding US$50 billion.

For the first six months of 2026, however, losses track roughly half of this amount, a meaningful fall after the last three above-average years. And although this year’s first-half market losses are preliminary and will widen in the coming months, this significant difference is expected to persist.

Even with first-half 2026 losses running lower, Gallagher Re and others report that 2026 ranks seventh in all-time H1 insured U.S. SCS losses. This is certainly true for the value of claims paid out at the time of loss, but any figure must be considered within the broader context of significant changes in the building stock, material costs, and claiming behavior in recent years.

When using the Moody’s RMS™ North America Severe Convective Storm HD Models to detrend historical losses and simulate historical activity in today’s economic environment, examining a reasonable present-day average annual loss shows that 2026 lies in the bottom half of detrended H1 losses across the last 25 years.

What’s been behind this loss pattern, and what might the rest of 2026 have in store?

Storm reports help explain the story

The U.S. Storm Prediction Center (SPC) collects and publishes Local Storm Reports (LSRs) that contain information regarding the location and intensity of real-time tornado, straight-line wind, and hail events. These LSRs are point snapshots of complex and sometimes continuous weather systems. They aren’t without their drawbacks but can collectively help to explain the trend in market loss through the first half of 2026.