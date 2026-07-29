What does Europe's record wildfire season signal to the insurance market?

Within a single week in July, France recorded its most devastating wildfire outbreak in at least half a century; Spain recorded the largest wildfire in its modern history. A fire in Portugal that briefly ranked as Europe’s largest of 2026 held that title for roughly three weeks. Significant fires are also burning in Greece and countries in the Balkans. Records are not simply being broken this season; they are being broken in succession.

France

In France, the Gironde and Biscarrosse wildfires, which ignited on July 22 in the neighboring Gironde and Landes departments in coastal southwest France, have burned more than 45,000 hectares and are not yet contained. The French authorities say the outbreak surpasses the historic 1949 Landes de Gascogne fire.

Nationally, more than 115,000 hectares have burned in France so far this summer, nearly double the 2022 total, with around 240 homes destroyed.

Roughly a quarter of a million people were evacuated, including the entire Cap Ferret peninsula 30 miles southwest of Bordeaux, which was cleared by land and by sea. French authorities described the evacuations as the country's largest since the Second World War. Contingency planning extended to Bordeaux itself, France’s sixth-largest city, with 1.37 million people living in the wider metropolitan area.

Spain and Italy

In Spain, a national emergency now spans four provinces. The Burgohondo fire has burned approximately 77,000 hectares across an area between Ávila, Madrid and Toledo, the largest wildfire in the country’s recorded history. Three separate fires west of Madrid have merged into a single 28,000-hectare complex, destroying at least 43 homes and damaging nearly 300 more in initial counts.

More than 115,000 people have been evacuated across Spain, and in Italy, crews in Sicily have carried out more than 1,400 firefighting interventions since mid-July. With a further heatwave forecast this week and damage surveys only beginning, reliable loss estimates remain weeks away.

What can be assessed now is what the event reveals about the changing nature of this peril.

A peril on a new trajectory

For much of the insurance industry's history, wildfire was treated as a regional hazard, severe in specific geographies, but episodic in its contribution to global catastrophe losses. The past decade has rewritten the record.

From the 2017 and 2018 California fire seasons, the 2019–20 Australian bushfires, the 2023 Maui fires and, most recently, the January 2025 Los Angeles fires, with reported insured losses in the tens of billions of dollars, all have established wildfire as a recurring driver of major loss years rather than an occasional outlier.

This July indicates that the European dimension of the peril now warrants the same analytical attention, and three features of the event show why.

Three features from these events that stand out for the insurance industry

First, simultaneity. This is not a French or Spanish event. It is a European event: a synoptic weather pattern driving correlated fire activity across France, Spain and Portugal simultaneously, with Sicily also active within the same window. The sequencing is instructive: in early July, Spain and Italy sent firefighting support to Portugal, and within three weeks, both were managing record fires at home.

Just as telling, the correlation extends to response capacity. French fire officials note that its northern crews can no longer reinforce the south of the country as they once did, because the north itself is now at risk. Suppression capacity, the quiet assumption that has historically capped European fire losses, is being stretched thin at precisely the moment fire weather is intensifying. Correlated hazard plus correlated response strain is how tail events are made.

Primary insurers are experiencing these events as separate national losses, but reinsurers experience them as an accumulating regional position, stacking property, business interruption, agricultural and forestry losses across borders.

Second, the loss channels are multiplying. Burned structures are only the visible layer of a modern wildfire loss. In Gironde, France, over 13,000 businesses have been evacuated, such as in the coastal resort of Lacanau. This has resulted in business interruption, all with no physical damage.

French insurers are covering costs of temporary accommodation for evacuees whose homes still stand. Bordeaux wine producers have raised concerns about potential smoke effects on the 2026 vintage; an agricultural and brand impact that requires no direct contact with flame.

Highways were closed, and rail service south of Bordeaux was suspended, a direct drag on regional output that will never appear in a property claims file. Travel insurance recoveries may hinge on whether formal evacuation orders were in force, a policy-wording detail with material consequences.

In Ávila, Spain, fire moved through livestock farms and agricultural infrastructure, segments that are often underinsured. And nearly 2,000 residents were evacuated from care facilities across the Madrid and Ávila regions and coastal France, introducing duty-of-care and liability considerations alongside property covers. Wildfire loss has become a network phenomenon; models and products calibrated to account for destroyed buildings alone risk systematically understating it.

Third, fire behavior is testing the limits of historical experience. Responders in Gironde, France encountered pyrocumulonimbus clouds, thunderstorms generated by a fire’s own heat, while officials described fire spread as erratic, multi-directional and self-sustaining. According to Météo-France, soil moisture in France has fallen to record lows, and separate fires in Spain merged into single complexes.

These are signatures of a fire regime that the historical record only partially contains, and a catastrophe model calibrated in the past that may miss the tail that matters. Forward-looking, climate-conditioned views of wildfire risk, fuel state, vegetation stress, and the expanding wildland-urban interface along coastlines and exurbs are becoming a practical necessity rather than a refinement.

An emerging infrastructure peril

Among the less-reported aspects of this event is its impact on critical infrastructure. NASA evacuated its Madrid Deep Space Communications Complex located in Robledo de Chavela, Spain, and a biomass processing facility in Portugal was destroyed. Disruption to infrastructure, specifically during the peak season in this tourism-oriented region, can have a rapid impact on the tourism industry. Wildfire increasingly functions as an infrastructure peril, in which contingent business interruption from disabled lifelines, water, power, and transport can extend well beyond the burn scar. Exposure assessment framed only around structures at the wildland-urban interface will not capture this dimension.

The protection gap and the public response

According to the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA), only about a quarter of European natural catastrophe losses have historically been insured, with the remainder being borne by households, businesses and public finances.

Governments are already responding: the Madrid regional government announced a €30 million housing and recovery package, and France extended claims-filing deadlines to the end of August while opening partial unemployment support to affected businesses.

The gap underscores both the societal role of risk transfer and the case for product development, non-damage business interruption, parametric structures, and agricultural and forestry covers, alongside public-private collaboration on prevention and resilience.

Considerations for the market

Pricing pressure was visible before this event, with home insurance rates in France’s Nouvelle-Aquitaine region reported to have risen by roughly 20% this year. Experience in other markets, notably California, suggests that broad repricing and withdrawal can lead to availability strains over time.

The alternatives include granular, risk-reflective pricing; underwriting that recognizes mitigation at the property and community level; and risk signals that inform development decisions at the wildland-urban interface before exposure is built.

A final consideration concerns communication. With fires uncontained and surveys incomplete, loss development will take weeks rather than days. Credible analysis in this period means being explicit about what is known, what is not, and which factors - final burned area, structure counts, the duration of business disruption, and claims volumes - will ultimately determine the outcome.

What to watch from here

The trajectory of this event will become clearer over the coming weeks: containment progress against this week's forecast heat, final burned-area and structure counts, the duration of business and transport disruption, and claims volumes as filings come in through the extended end-of-August deadline in France.

Those indicators, more than any early estimate, will determine the eventual economic and insured outcome, and they will shape how the market prices and manages a peril that this July has placed firmly on the European agenda.

For the latest event updates, Moody's clients can access the Support Center.