Series Episode

Growth Under Strain

Michael Strain of the American Enterprise Institute and colleague Matt Colyar join the Inside Economics crew to unpack a blockbuster week for the U.S. economy. A bizarre FOMC meeting, fresh GDP and inflation data, new readings on consumers, and financial market gyrations offered plenty to discuss. The group debates what it all means, where the economy is likely to head from here, and of course, play the numbers game.

Guest: Michael Strain, Director of Economic Policy Studies, American Enterprise Institute

Hosts: Mark Zandi – Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, Cris deRitis – Deputy Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics, and Marisa DiNatale – Senior Director - Head of Global Forecasting, Moody’s Analytics

Follow Mark Zandi on 'X' and BlueSky @MarkZandi, Cris deRitis on LinkedIn, and Marisa DiNatale on LinkedIn