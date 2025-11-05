Human in the loop: Continuous monitoring

What if your compliance controls aren’t doing what you think they are? In a world where regulations shift overnight and data moves faster than ever, continuous monitoring is your second line of defense – testing, validating, and strengthening controls before risk becomes reality.
In this episode, host Alex Pillow sits down with Anu Mathur Boyd, Head of Continuous Monitoring at ING, and Francis Marinier, Industry Practice Lead at Moody’s to unpack the importance of continuous monitoring: what it is, why it matters, and how it’s evolving to meet the pace and complexity of today’s regulatory landscape. Their conversation covers:
Additional resources:
