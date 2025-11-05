Series Episode

Human in the loop: Continuous monitoring

What if your compliance controls aren’t doing what you think they are? In a world where regulations shift overnight and data moves faster than ever, continuous monitoring is your second line of defense – testing, validating, and strengthening controls before risk becomes reality.

In this episode, host Alex Pillow sits down with Anu Mathur Boyd, Head of Continuous Monitoring at ING, and Francis Marinier, Industry Practice Lead at Moody’s to unpack the importance of continuous monitoring: what it is, why it matters, and how it’s evolving to meet the pace and complexity of today’s regulatory landscape. Their conversation covers:

Why continuous monitoring is critical for ensuring compliance controls work

The types of tests continuous monitoring teams use to identify gaps and validate controls

How compliance teams can shift from reacting to regulatory changes to building proactive, resilient systems

The value of keeping humans in the loop—especially when navigating complex data and AI-driven systems

Why teams are striving to achieve data interoperability—and how it can unlock smarter, more scalable compliance

