Moody’s x SAP: Built on trust

Moody’s and SAP are transforming how organizations approach risk, data, and trust—together. By combining Moody’s proficiency in risk data and analytics with SAP’s powerful enterprise software and cloud solutions, this partnership is paving the way for faster, smarter decision-making across industries.

In this episode, host Alex Pillow sits down with Marc Geal, Head of Product Technology and Experience at SAP, and Ben Holloway, Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships Business Development at Moody’s, to explore how the two organizations are aligning around a shared vision for integrated data and decision intelligence. Their conversation unpacks topics such as:

The strategic and natural alignment that drives the Moody’s–SAP partnership

A fresh take on master data management with the “keyring” approach

Breaking down silos to foster collaboration across departments and organizations

The role of trust as the foundation for adopting AI responsibly

Why interoperability and governance are becoming critical in a data-driven world

What initiatives lie ahead for the Moody’s–SAP partnership

To learn more about Moody’s please visit our website or get in touch; we would love to hear from you.