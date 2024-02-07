Series Episode

AI's transformation of banking; plus, FHLBank reforms, fallout from Evergrande liquidation

Steve Tu, Farooq Khan and Petr Paklin of Moody's, with Joe Lyons of Bitsight, on how AI will change banks; On Fast Finance, we discuss Evergrande's liquidation and upcoming FHLBank reforms.

Speakers: David Yin, VP – Senior Credit Officer, Moody’s Investors Service; Allen Tischler, Senior Vice President, Moody’s Investors Service; Stephen Tu, VP – Senior Credit Officer, Moody’s Investors Service; Farooq Khan, VP – Senior Analyst, Moody’s Investors Service; Petr Paklin, AVP – Analyst, Moody’s Investors Service; Joe Lyons, Senior Director Cyber Risk Quantification & Ratings Research, Bitsight

Hosts: Danielle Reed, VP – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service; Carolyn Henson, VP – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service

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