Series Episode

Antitrust fears weaken insurers’ net zero alliance

Moody's analysts discuss high-profile departures from the Net Zero Insurance Alliance, plus increasing GCC bank mergers, and why Japan's largest banks can resist US banking sector stress.

Speakers: Tetsuya Yamamoto, VP – Senior Credit Officer, Moody’s Investors Service; Francesca Paolino, Analyst, Moody’s Investors Service; Brandan Holmes, VP – Senior Credit Officer, Moody’s Investors Service; James Eck, VP – Senior Credit Officer, Moody’s Investors Service

Hosts: Danielle Reed, VP – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service; Myles Neligan, VP – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service

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