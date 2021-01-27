Series Episode

As China opens markets, foreign securities, asset management firms seek rewards

Lan Wang of the Banking team and Lillian Li of the Credit Strategy & Research team discuss why China’s move to open up its domestic financial markets to foreign securities firms potentially benefits all parties, despite operational hurdles. Plus, Marina Cremonese of the Asset Management team joins Lan to talk about the future for asset managers seeking to grow their businesses in China.

Inside this episode:

Lan Wang of the Banking team and Lillian Li of the Credit Strategy & Research team discuss why China’s move to open up its domestic financial markets to foreign securities firms potentially benefits all parties, despite operational hurdles. (begins at 1:48)

Marina Cremonese of the Asset Management team joins Lan to talk about the future for asset managers seeking to grow their businesses in China. (begins at 9:54)

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