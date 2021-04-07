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Moody's Talks - Focus on Finance

Moody's Talks - Focus on Finance
Series Episode
Apr 7, 2021 · 14 MIN

Asset managers find new frontiers for growth; African banks’ environmental risk rises

Fresh off the Asset Management team’s virtual conference, Rory Callagy highlights how asset managers are finding growth – sometimes through acquisitions – in ESG, alternative investments and software solutions. Plus Antonello Aquino of the Banking team discusses the growing environmental risks African banks confront.

 

Inside this episode:

  • Rory Callagy highlights how asset managers are finding growth – sometimes through acquisitions – in ESG, alternative investments and software solutions. (begins at 2:17)
  • Antonello Aquino of the Banking team discusses the growing environmental risks African banks confront. (begins at 8:11)

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