Series Episode

Asset managers find new frontiers for growth; African banks’ environmental risk rises

Fresh off the Asset Management team’s virtual conference, Rory Callagy highlights how asset managers are finding growth – sometimes through acquisitions – in ESG, alternative investments and software solutions. Plus Antonello Aquino of the Banking team discusses the growing environmental risks African banks confront.

Inside this episode:

Rory Callagy highlights how asset managers are finding growth – sometimes through acquisitions – in ESG, alternative investments and software solutions. (begins at 2:17)

Antonello Aquino of the Banking team discusses the growing environmental risks African banks confront. (begins at 8:11)

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