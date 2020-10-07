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Moody's Talks - Focus on Finance

Moody's Talks - Focus on Finance
Series Episode
Oct 7, 2020 · 17 MIN

Banks’ battle with low rates goes global; financial institutions prepare to leave Libor

Original publish date: October 7, 2020

Inside this episode:

  • Olivier Panis of the Banking team and Stefan Kahandaliyanage of the Asset Management team update financial institutions’ readiness for the transition away from Libor in 2021.​​​ (begins at 1:34)
  • As policy rates continue to decline globally, Banking team member Laurie Mayers examines the effect on UK banks, while Shunsaku Sato does so for Japanese banks and Farooq Khan for Brazilian banks. (begins at 7:34)

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