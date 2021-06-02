Series Episode

Climate change casts a cloud on bank asset quality and financial strength

Alberto Postigo and Alka Anbarasu discuss the threat of climate change to banks’ asset quality. Plus, Megan Fox and Steve Tu talk about the effects on banks and asset managers of the Biden administration’s new executive order on climate-related financial risk, and Sid Ghosh tells us whether businesses around the world can get insurance coverage for disrupted operations during the pandemic.

Inside this episode:

Megan Fox and Steve Tu talk about the effects on banks and asset managers of the Biden administration’s new executive order on climate-related financial risk, and Sid Ghosh tells us whether businesses around the world can get insurance coverage for disrupted operations during the pandemic. (begins at 2:37)

Alberto Postigo and Alka Anbarasu discuss the threat of climate change to banks’ asset quality. (begins at 8:06)

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