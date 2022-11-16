Banks, insurers aim for net zero emissions as risks rise from extreme weather, carbon transition

As COP 27 winds down, Shree Khare and Tomoya Suzuki discuss Japan's rising natural catastrophe risks, and Megan Fox and Brandan Holmes explain what's driving banks' and insurers' net zero plans.
Speakers: Shree Khare, Vice President of Model Development, RMS; Tomoya Suzuki, VP – Senior Analyst, Moody’s Investors Service; Megan Fox, VP – Senior Analyst, Moody’s Investors Service; Brandan Holmes, VP – Senior Credit Officer, Moody’s Investors Service
Hosts: Danielle Reed, VP – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service; Myles Neligan, VP – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service
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