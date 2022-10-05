Bleak house: Swedish banks, US mortgage insurers face weakening property sectors

Louise Welin and Maria Gillholm discuss difficulties ahead for Swedish mortgage borrowers and real estate companies, and implications for banks. Also, new business is slowing for US mortgage insurers.
Guests: Bob Garofalo, Vice President – Senior Credit Officer, Moody’s Investors Service; Louise Welin, Vice President – Senior Credit Officer, Moody’s Investors Service; Maria Gillholm, Vice President – Senior Credit Officer, Moody’s Investors Service
Hosts: Danielle Reed, Vice President – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service, and Myles Neligan, Vice President – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service
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