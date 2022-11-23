Blowback from FTX failure is contained to crypto sphere as wary banks maintain distance for now

Vincent Gusdorf, Fadi Massih and Warren Kornfeld discuss the aftermath of the FTX bankruptcy and explain how crypto finance risks could spill over into traditional financial institutions.
Speakers: Vincent Gusdorf, Senior Vice President, DeFi & Digital Assets, Moody’s Investors Service; Fadi Massih, VP – Senior Analyst, Moody’s Investors Service; Warren Kornfeld, Senior Vice President, Moody’s Investors Service
Hosts: Danielle Reed, VP – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service; Michael Porta, VP – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service
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