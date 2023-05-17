Series Episode

China property outlook turns stable from negative; insurers and mortgage lenders face limited credit risk from the property sector

In this episode, we discuss China’s stabilizing property sales and improving funding conditions.Then at 9:00, we look at Chinese insurers’ and banks’ exposure to the country’s property sector.

Guests: Kelly Chen from the Corporate Finance Group of Moody’s Investors Service, and Qian Zhu and Yulia Wan from the Financial Institutions Group.

Host and Segment Leads: Tania Hall, Livia Yap and Danielle Reed from the Research team at Moody’s Investors Service.

To read more on this topic, visit the Behind the Bonds and Focus on Finance pages on Moodys.com (some content only available to registered users or subscribers).

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