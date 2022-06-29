Series Episode

China's financial institutions help stabilize economy; inflation boosts some emerging markets’ banks

Yulia Wan and Sean Hung discuss the implications for financial institutions of China's policy focus on financial stability. Plus, Eugene Tarzimanov and Yaroslav Sovgyra discuss how inflation will affect banks in emerging economies.

Guests: Yulia Wan, Vice President – Senior Analyst, Financial Institutions Group, Moody’s Investors Service; Sean Hung, Vice President – Senior Credit Officer, Financial Institutions Group, Moody’s Investors Service; Eugene Tarzimanov, Vice President – Senior Credit Officer, Moody’s Investors Service, and Yaroslav Sovgyra, Associate Managing Director, Financial Institutions Group, Moody’s Investors Service

Hosts: Danielle Reed, Vice President – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service and Myles Neligan, Vice President – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service

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