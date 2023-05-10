Series Episode

China’s post-COVID reopening is positive for domestic mortgage borrowers, some Asia-Pacific banks

Jerome Cheng and Tengfu Li discuss how China’s economic rebound will support residential mortgage-backed securities and a handful of Asia-Pacific banking systems with close ties to the country.

Speakers: Tengfu Li, AVP – Analyst, Moody’s Investors Service; Jerome Cheng, Associate Managing Director, Moody’s Investors Service

Hosts: Danielle Reed, VP – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service; Aaron Johnson, VP – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service

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