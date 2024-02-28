Series Episode

Convective storms batter US P&C Insurers

We discuss the severe thunderstorms' rising insured costs. Plus: Earnings weakness in the Medicare Advantage business and US commercial real estate exposure of German banks.

Speakers: Bernhard Held, VP-Sr Credit Officer, Moody’s Investors Service; Dean Ungar, VP-Sr Credit Officer, Moody’s Investors Service; Evelyn Ocas Salazar, AVP-Analyst, Moody’s Investors Service; Juergen Grieser, Sr Dir Mgr-Analytics & Modeling, Moody’s RMS

Hosts: Danielle Reed, VP – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service; Myles Neligan, VP – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service

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