Series Episode

Coronavirus-driven economic shock weakens insurance and bank assets

Edoardo Calandro, David Fanger and Daniel Yu of the Banking team zero in on the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects on bank loans in the UK, US and Australia. Plus, Shachar Gonen of the Insurance team and Keith Banhazl of the Structured Finance team look at how much the slowdown in commercial real estate will weaken US life insurers’ CMBS holdings.​

Inside this episode:

Shachar Gonen of the Insurance team and Keith Banhazl of the Structured Finance team look at how much the slowdown in commercial real estate will weaken US life insurers’ CMBS holdings.​ (begins at 2:10)

Edoardo Calandro, David Fanger and Daniel Yu of the Banking team zero in on the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects on bank loans in the UK, US and Australia. (begins at 7:48)

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