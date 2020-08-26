Series Episode
Aug 26, 2020
·
16 MIN
Coronavirus turns up heat on European insurers and India’s public-sector banks
Original publish date: August 26, 2020
Inside this episode:
- Antonello Aquino from the Insurance team explains why European insurers are giving back premiums now and might have to cover more claims later because of the pandemic. (begins at 1:59)
- Banking team analyst Alka Anbarasu details the government support India’s public-sector banks will need to maintain capital strength as credit costs rise in COVID-19’s wake. (begins at 9:09)
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