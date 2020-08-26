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Moody's Talks - Focus on Finance

Moody's Talks - Focus on Finance
Series Episode
Aug 26, 2020 · 16 MIN

Coronavirus turns up heat on European insurers and India’s public-sector banks

Original publish date: August 26, 2020

Inside this episode:

  • Antonello Aquino from the Insurance team explains why European insurers are giving back premiums now and might have to cover more claims later because of the pandemic. (begins at 1:59)
  • Banking team analyst Alka Anbarasu details the government support India’s public-sector banks will need to maintain capital strength as credit costs rise in COVID-19’s wake. (begins at 9:09)​​​​​​​​​

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