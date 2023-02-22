Series Episode

Crypto firms’ fortunes ebb, but technology advances; Russia’s aircraft seizures grip stakeholders

We explore this year’s outlook for crypto and digital asset firms, and check in on financial repercussions a year after Russia's seizure of leased aircraft.

Speakers: Benjamin Serra, SVP, Moody’s Investors Service; Mark Wasden, SVP, Moody’s Investors Service; Jayesh Joseph, AVP – Analyst, Moody’s Investors Service; Vincent Gusdorf, SVP, Moody’s Investors Service; Alexandra Aspioti, VP – Senior Analyst, Moody’s Investors Service

Hosts: Myles Neligan, VP – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service; Danielle Reed, VP – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service

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