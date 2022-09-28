Series Episode

Cryptoasset regulation: putting the ‘stable’ back in stablecoin

Rajeev Bamra and Sadia Nabi discuss regulation of global cryptoassets and stablecoins in the US. Also: a proposal to clear certain Treasurys trades, and banks' risks from conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Guests: Rajeev Bamra, head of DeFi and Digital Assets Strategy, Moody’s Investors Service; Sadia Nabi, Vice President – Senior Analyst, Moody’s Investors Service; Lev Dorf, Assistant Vice President – Analyst, Moody’s Investors Service; Donald Robertson, Associate Managing Director, Moody’s Investors Service

Hosts: Danielle Reed, Vice President – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service, and Michael Porta, Vice President – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service