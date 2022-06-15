Series Episode

Cryptocurrencies may not help evade sanctions; Invasion of Ukraine raises cyber insurers' risks

Rajeev Bamra explains why crypto markets are unlikely to allow mass sanctions evasion. Plus, Sarah Hibler explains why Russia’s invasion of Ukraine adds to uncertainty for cyber insurers in an already difficult operating environment.

Guests: Rajeev Bamra, Vice President – Strategy & Business Management, Moody’s Investors Service, and Sarah Hibler, Associate Managing Director, Moody’s Investors Service

Hosts: Danielle Reed, Vice President – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service and Myles Neligan, Vice President – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service

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