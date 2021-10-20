Series Episode

Cyber insurance: as losses rise, the industry ponders uninsurable risks

Cybercrime has driven up demand for cyber insurance. But losses are on the rise, too, and some cyber events are uninsurable. How are insurers responding to higher losses, and what can be done about the kinds of risks that are too big for private insurers to cover? Plus, sales of alternative fuel vehicles worldwide are accelerating. What does it mean for the credit quality of auto finance captives, the companies that finance loans and leases on behalf of automakers?

Guests: Michael Dion, Vice President, Senior Analyst – Financial Institutions Group, Moody’s Investors Service; Inna Bodeck, Vice President, Senior Analyst – Financial Institutions Group, Moody’s Investors Service

Hosts: Danielle Reed, Vice President, Senior Research Writer – Financial Institutions Group, Moody’s Investors Service; Myles Neligan, Vice President, Senior Research Writer – Financial Institutions Group, Moody’s Investors Service

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