Digital finance slowly advances towards interoperability and standardization

Cristiano Ventricelli explains how recent improvements to digital finance systems could help them gain scale. Plus, we discuss BlackRock’s recent acquisition and the SEC’s approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs.
Speakers: Abhi Srivastava, AVP – Analyst, Moody’s Investors Service; Neal Epstein, VP-Senior Credit Officer, Moody’s Investors Service; Cristiano Ventricelli, VP-Senior Analyst
Hosts: Danielle Reed, VP – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service; Myles Neligan, VP – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service
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