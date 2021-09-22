Series Episode

Digital financial landscape threatens banks’ role as intermediaries

Stephen Tu, Melina Skouridou and Farooq Khan explain how four forces reshaping finance will likely reduce banks’ revenue from core activities and undermine their role as financial intermediaries. Plus, Alka Anbarasu explains why India’s banks will weather the stress from a COVID-19 resurgence, and Jasper Cooper gives an update on insured hurricane losses in the US.

Inside this episode:

Alka Anbarasu explains why India’s banks will weather the stress from a COVID-19 resurgence. (begins at 1:55 mins)

Jasper Cooper gives an update on insured hurricane losses in the US. (begins at 4:48 mins)

Stephen Tu, Melina Skouridou and Farooq Khan explain how four forces reshaping finance will likely reduce banks’ revenue from core activities and undermine their role as financial intermediaries. (begins at 7:11 mins)

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