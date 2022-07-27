Series Episode

ECB rate rise benefits European banks; Citibanamex sale will change Mexico’s banking landscape

Fabio Iannò explains why European banks will benefit from the ECB's recent increase in key interest rates, and Felipe Carvallo discusses how the sale of certain Citibanamex business operations will alter Mexico’s banking sector.

Guests: Felipe Carvallo, Vice President – Senior Credit Officer, Moody’s Investors Service, and Fabio Iannò, Vice President – Senior Credit Officer, Moody’s Investors Service

Hosts: Danielle Reed, Vice President – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service and Myles Neligan, Vice President – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service

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