Series Episode

Economy drives stable 2022 outlooks for global asset managers, emerging markets banks

Dominic Simpson and Neal Epstein of the Asset Management team discuss prospects for global asset managers in 2022, as the global economic recovery and demand for alternative and ESG investments drive industry growth. Meanwhile, Ceres Lisboa, Ashraf Madani and Eugene Tarzimanov of the Banking team explore how emerging markets banks will benefit from G20 economies’ recovery, strong global demand for commodities and a rise in interest rates.

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