Series Episode

Emerging markets banks face foreign currency risks; shockwaves spread in crypto asset markets

Moody's analysts discuss crypto asset regulation, credit developments at Silvergate Bank and foreign currency fluctuation risks for emerging markets banks and Asia-Pacific financial institutions.

Speakers: Stephen Tu, VP – Senior Credit Officer, Moody’s Investors Service; Sadia Nabi, VP – Senior Analyst, Moody’s Investors Service; Eugene Tarzimanov, VP – Senior Credit Officer, Moody’s Investors Service; Jungmin Arlene Sohn, Analyst, Moody’s Investors Service

Hosts: Carolyn Henson, VP – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service; Danielle Reed, VP – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service

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