Emerging markets banks go digital to counter fintech threat

Moody's analysts discuss how emerging markets banks have evolved to compete with new entrants, and explain why fintechs globally are on shakier financial ground.
Speakers: Stephen Tu, VP – Senior Credit Officer, Moody’s Investors Service; Alexandre Albuquerque, VP – Senior Analyst, Moody’s Investors Service; Petr Paklin, AVP – Analyst, Moody’s Investors Service; Tengfu Li, AVP – Analyst, Moody’s Investors Service
Hosts: Erin McDermott, AVP – Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service; Danielle Reed, VP – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service
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