Series Episode

Industry outlooks for global insurance and asset management return to stable in strengthening economy

Manoj Jethani, Laura Bazer and Rory Callagy discuss the reasons for returning the outlooks for global and US life insurance and global asset management to stable from negative. Plus, James Eck updates us on Puerto Rico’s debt settlements.

Inside this episode:

James Eck updates us on Puerto Rico’s debt settlements. (begins at 1:53 mins)

Manoj Jethani, Laura Bazer and Rory Callagy discuss the reasons for returning the outlooks for global and US life insurance and global asset management to stable from negative. (begins at 7:03 mins)

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