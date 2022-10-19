European and UK banks, Asia-Pacific insurers grapple with rising interest rates

Kelvin Kwok, Mattias Frithiof and Farooq Khan explain the implications of inflation and rising interest rates for Asia-Pacific insurers and Western European and UK banks.
Guests: Kelvin Kwok, AVP - Analyst, Moody’s Investors Service; Mattias Frithiof, AVP – Analyst, Moody’s Investors Service; Farooq Khan, VP – Senior Analyst, Moody’s Investors Service
Hosts: Danielle Reed, VP – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service; Myles Neligan, VP – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service
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