Series Episode

Fed policy tightening will keep clamps on US banks’ credit; change may be afoot in global payments

Jill Cetina explains the main risks we are watching for US banks following recent rating actions. Plus, a cross-regional look at how central bank digital currencies could transform payments.

Speakers: Melina Skouridou, VP – Senior Analyst, Moody’s Investors Service; Lucas Viegas, VP – Senior Analyst, Moody’s Investors Service; Vincent Gusdorf, SVP, Moody’s Investors Service; Jill Cetina, Associate Managing Director, Moody’s Investors Service

Hosts: Danielle Reed, VP – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service; Myles Neligan, VP – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service

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