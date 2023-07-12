Series Episode

FedNow could increase deposit flight risk; high rates raise UK mortgage lenders' asset, social risks

Steve Tu discusses FedNow, a new US digital payments system, and why it could exacerbate deposit flight risk for banks. Farooq Khan explains the risks of higher interest rates for UK mortgage lenders.

Speakers: Stephen Tu, VP – Senior Credit Officer, Moody’s Investors Service; Farooq Khan, VP – Senior Analyst, Moody’s Investors Service

Hosts: Danielle Reed, VP – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service; Myles Neligan, VP – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service

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