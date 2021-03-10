Series Episode

Financial regulators sharpen climate risk focus, asset managers see ESG investments bloom

Brandan Holmes of the Insurance team and James Leaton of the ESG team discuss why global regulators are zeroing in on financial sector climate risks. Plus, the Asset Management team’s Steve Tu talks about how and why US ESG investments are surging in popularity, and Francisco Uriostegui discusses the benefits and challenges for Mexican pension funds of incorporating ESG screening into investment decisions.

Inside the episode:

Brandan Holmes of the Insurance team and James Leaton of the ESG team discuss why global regulators are zeroing in on financial sector climate risks. (begins at)

Steve Tu of the Asset Management team talks about how and why US ESG investments are surging in popularity, and Francisco Uriostegui discusses the benefits and challenges for Mexican pension funds of incorporating ESG screening into investment decisions. (begins at)

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