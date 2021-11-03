Series Episode

Growth of private credit has systemic implications

Mark Wasden of the Banking team and Chris Padgett of the Corporate Finance team explain how as US private credit grows, there is greater risk of widespread market disruption should the economy falter. Plus, Insurance team analyst Shachar Gonen explains why long-term care insurers are getting a brief reprieve, and Fadi Massih of the Banking team talks about the new Bitcoin ETF and why it is credit negative for Coinbase.

Guests: Shachar Gonen, Vice President, Senior Credit Officer – Financial Institutions Group, Moody’s Investors Service; Fadi Massih, Vice President, Senior Analyst – Financial Institutions Group, Moody’s Investors Service; Christina Padgett, Associate Managing Director – Corporate Finance Group, Moody’s Investors Service; Mark Wasden, Senior Vice President – Financial Institutions Group, Moody’s Investors Service

Hosts: Danielle Reed, Vice President, Senior Research Writer – Financial Institutions Group, Moody’s Investors Service; Michael Porta, Vice President, Senior Research Writer – Financial Institutions Group, Moody’s Investors Service

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