High oil prices, economic recovery boost prospects for Islamic banks, GCC funds

Badis Shubailat and Tengfu Li discuss how high commodity prices are supporting the recovery of Islamic banks, and Alexandra Aspioti explains why GCC fund managers are optimistic.
Guests: Alexandra Aspioti, Vice President – Senior Analyst, Moody’s Investors Service; Badis Shubailat, Analyst, Moody’s Investors Service, and Tengfu Li, Assistant Vice President – Analyst, Moody’s Investors Service
Hosts: Danielle Reed, Vice President – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service, and Carolyn Henson, Vice President – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service
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