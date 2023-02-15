Series Episode

Inflation drives negative outlook for European P&C insurance; higher interest rates keep life stable

Helena Kingsley-Tomkins explains what’s behind insurance outlooks in Europe. In Fast Finance: troubles in real estate extend to Vietnam’s banks, and a look at Indian banks’ exposure to Adani Group.

Speakers: Srikanth Vadlamani, VP – Senior Credit Officer, Moody’s Investors Service; Joyce Ong, AVP – Analyst, Moody’s Investors Service; Helena Kingsley-Tomkins, VP – Senior Analyst, Moody’s Investors Service

Hosts: Myles Neligan, VP – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service; Danielle Reed, VP – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service

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