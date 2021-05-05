Series Episode

Inflation rattles emerging markets finance; government support slips for petro state banks

Gersan Zurita of the Credit Strategy and Research team and Semyon Isakov of the Banking team discuss rising inflation in some key emerging markets. Plus, Felipe Carvallo and Mik Kabeya of the Banking team talk about slipping government support for banks in economies that are heavily dependent on oil.

Inside this episode:

Felipe Carvallo and Mik Kabeya of the Banking team talk about slipping government support for banks in economies that are heavily dependent on oil. (begins at 2:04)

Gersan Zurita of the Credit Strategy and Research team and Semyon Isakov of the Banking team discuss rising inflation in some key emerging markets. (begins at 6:48)

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