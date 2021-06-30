Series Episode

Inflation’s return is a net positive for global banks, US life insurers

Madhavi Bokil, Alexios Philippides and Laura Bazer explain how banks’ profit margins and US life insurers’ portfolio yields will benefit from rising inflation and a steeper yield curve in several advanced economies. Plus, Joe Pucella discusses the outlook for US commercial real estate lenders and Neal Epstein talks about Federal Reserve actions that helped money market funds stave off the risk of negative yields.

Inside this episode:

Joe Pucella discusses the outlook for US commercial real estate lenders and Neal Epstein talks about Federal Reserve actions that helped money market funds stave off the risk of negative yields. (begins at 2:26 mins)

Madhavi Bokil, Alexios Philippides and Laura Bazer explain how banks’ profit margins and US life insurers’ portfolio yields will benefit from rising inflation and a steeper yield curve in several advanced economies. (begins at 9:16 mins)

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