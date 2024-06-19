Insurers’ allocations to private credit will grow in all regions

We discuss how differences in regional regulatory regimes and market structures affect life insurers’ allocations to private credit investments, and lay out those investments’ benefits and risks.
Speakers: Benjamin Serra, Senior Vice President, Moody’s Ratings; Will Keen-Tomlinson, VP-Senior Analyst, Moody’s Ratings
Host: Danielle Reed, VP – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Ratings
Related research:
Life Insurance – Cross Region: Regulation contributes to material differences in private credit allocation
Insurance-Global: Insurers’ growing private credit investment brings more benefits than risks