Series Episode

Japan’s banks ready for rate rise, Sweden’s face real estate risk, Swiss local deposits are stable

Moody’s analysts discuss how a rate rise would affect Japan’s banks, Swedish banks’ high exposure to indebted real estate firms, and the stability of Swiss domestic bank deposits.

Speakers: Tetsuya Yamamoto, VP – Senior Credit Officer, Moody’s Investors Service; Louise Welin, VP – Senior Credit Officer, Moody’s Investors Service; Goetz Thurm, VP Senior Analyst, Moody’s Investors Service

Hosts: Danielle Reed, VP – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service; Myles Neligan, VP – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service

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