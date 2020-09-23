Large global banks prepared to weather pandemic; Latin American banks’ asset quality at risk
Original publish date: September 23, 2020
Inside this episode:
Peter Nerby and Michael Rohr of the Banking team discuss how global systemically important banks entered the coronavirus crisis with healthier balance sheets, capital and liquidity than before the last global downturn (begins at 8:14).
Ceres Lisboa explains how Latin American banks risk a sharp deterioration in asset quality as payment deferrals and government aid lapse (begins at 2:05).