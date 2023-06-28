Series Episode

Middle-market CLOs, BDCs and closed-end funds present different credit risks

Moody’s analysts David Burger, Mark Wasden and Neal Epstein explain how differences in structure and asset risk give rise to divergent credit profiles among the three investment vehicles.

Speakers: David Burger, VP – Senior Credit Officer, Moody’s Investors Service; Mark Wasden, Senior Vice President, Moody's Investors Service; Neal Epstein, VP – Senior Credit Officer, Moody's Investors Service

Hosts: Danielle Reed, VP – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service; Aaron Johnson, VP – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service

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