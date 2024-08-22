Moody’s insurance conferences throw spotlight on interest rates, inflation

Cyber and climate risk are also high on the agenda at Moody’s summer 2024 insurance conferences in New York and London.
Speakers: Audio excerpts from Sarah Williams, Chief Risk Officer, Guardian Life; Brandan Holmes, VP Senior Credit Officer FIG, Moody’s Ratings; Heather Lavallee, CEO, Voya; Joe Brandon, CEO, Allegheny; Sarah Hibler, Associate Managing Director FIG, Moody’s Ratings; Ari Moskowitz, Chief Risk Officer, Everest Group; James Eck, VP Senior Credit Officer FIG, Moody’s Ratings.
Hosts: Marc Pinto, MD Financial Institutions FIG, Moody’s Ratings, Myles Neligan – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Ratings
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