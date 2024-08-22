Series Episode

Moody’s insurance conferences throw spotlight on interest rates, inflation

Cyber and climate risk are also high on the agenda at Moody’s summer 2024 insurance conferences in New York and London.

Speakers: Audio excerpts from Sarah Williams, Chief Risk Officer, Guardian Life; Brandan Holmes, VP Senior Credit Officer FIG, Moody’s Ratings; Heather Lavallee, CEO, Voya; Joe Brandon, CEO, Allegheny; Sarah Hibler, Associate Managing Director FIG, Moody’s Ratings; Ari Moskowitz, Chief Risk Officer, Everest Group; James Eck, VP Senior Credit Officer FIG, Moody’s Ratings.

Hosts: Marc Pinto, MD Financial Institutions FIG, Moody’s Ratings, Myles Neligan – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Ratings

Related Research: