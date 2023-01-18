Series Episode

Outlook negative for finance companies globally in 2023 on tighter funding and rising asset risk

Bruno Baretta explains how weak macroeconomic conditions are increasing credit risk for finance companies globally despite a possible profitability boost for some companies from rising interest rates.

Speaker: Bruno Baretta, AVP – Analyst, Moody’s Investors Service

Hosts: Michael Porta, VP – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service; Danielle Reed, VP – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service

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