Series Episode

Outlook negative for global banks, life insurance, reinsurance; stable for P&C insurance

Laura Bazer and Dominic Simpson of the Insurance team and Greg Bauer and Sophia Lee of the Banking team discuss how a fragile economic recovery, low interest rates and uncertainty about renewal of government support measures are among the drivers of negative outlooks for global banks, life insurers and reinsurers (begins at 1:55). P&C insurers will benefit in the difficult operating environment from lower auto claims, strong capital, and the mandatory nature of certain products.

Inside this episode:

Life insurance, reinsurance and P&C insurance 2021 Outlook (begins at 1:55)

Banking 2021 Outlook (begins at 11:20)

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