Pandemic amps up banks’ cyber risk, jolts money fund markets
Original publish date: August 12, 2020
Inside this episode:
Alessandro Roccati from the banking team explains how coronavirus-driven demand for contactless digital financial services, along with remote work, are raising the cyber threat to banks. (begins at 8:21)
Steve Tu of the asset management team looks at how the latest US government intervention in money markets could signal an eventual phaseout of institutional prime funds. (begins at 1:45)