Series Episode

Pandemic drives negative outlook for global asset managers, emerging markets financial institutions

Rokhaya Cisse and Marina Cremonese of the Asset Management team explore why the pandemic fallout has dimmed revenue prospects and made growth harder for asset managers. Plus, Celina Vansetti-Hutchins looks at how a difficult operating environment and elevated asset risk are driving our negative outlook for financial institutions in emerging markets.​​​

Inside this episode:

Celina Vansetti-Hutchins looks at how a difficult operating environment and elevated asset risk are driving our negative outlook for financial institutions in emerging markets.​​​ (begins at 1:58)

Rokhaya Cisse and Marina Cremonese of the Asset Management team explore why the pandemic fallout has dimmed revenue prospects and made growth harder for asset managers. (begins at 8:35)

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