Series Episode

Physical climate risks cloud insurers' risk management; enhanced climate disclosures benefit banks

James Eck and Brandan Holmes explain how rising physical climate-related claims complicate insurers' risk management; Olivier Panis discusses benefits for banks of enhanced climate change reporting.

Speakers: Olivier Panis, Senior Vice President, Moody’s Investors Service; James Eck, VP-Senior Credit Officer, Moody’s Investors Service; Brandan Holmes, VP-Senior Credit Officer, Moody’s Investors Service

Hosts: Danielle Reed, VP – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service; Myles Neligan, VP – Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Investors Service

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